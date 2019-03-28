Pennsylvania has about 800 state-licensed drug treatment programs, according to the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP). Licensing requirements include staffing, privacy, and infrastructure criteria but they do not require specific types of treatment. For example, the use of medications such as methadone and buprenorphine to treat opioid-use disorder is considered the gold standard by the medical and scientific community. Compared to people in an abstinence program, those who get medications remain in treatment longer. The federal government, through SAMHSA grants, does not fund abstinence treatment. However, Pennsylvania does not require licensed centers to offer medications as an option for patients, although DDAP says it is pushing for more medication programs.