City officials, in charge of deeds and wills, say they check to see if documents are properly notarized and require a photo ID from anyone filing them. But they don’t have the staff to fully authenticate a notary’s status. That’s inexcusable, especially since the Department of State has a simple search page to verify whether notaries are still active. The state has records showing notaries’ signatures, which should be digitized so government workers involved in property transfers can immediately see if notaries’ signatures on official state documents match those on wills and deeds; if they don’t, that should raise a red flag.