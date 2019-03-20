Under the Restore, Repair, Renew program championed by Council members Darrell Clarke and Cherelle Parker, select lenders will offer 10 year loans at 3 percent fixed interest rate; the loans will range from $2500 to 24,999. The Philadelphia Redevelopment Authority has issued bonds and will use the proceeds to buy the loans outright from the banks. They will administer the program, (https://philadelphiaredevelopmentauthority.org/restore-repair-renew/) which also provides borrowers with financial guidance. Similar programs in other cities found very low default rates on the loans.