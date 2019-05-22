Overall, the establishment won. The party-supported incumbent mayor won. So did all five of the at-large candidates, eight of 10 district candidates, and the two candidates for City Commissioner. The list of winners also lines up well with the candidates supported by Local 98. If the story of the 2017 primary was of insurgent candidates like Rebecca Rhynhart who defeated the machine’s candidate with the support of a single ward, the story of 2019 is that it is a mistake to discount the ability of the Democratic establishment to win elections by putting its weight behind candidates.