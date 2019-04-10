In Philly as well as South Jersey, there’s more going on politically than merely what entrenched and insulated party leaders tend to dismiss as static emanating from the usual losers. A top-down, if not authoritarian, party apparatus that demands/enforces loyalty and marginalizes newcomers belongs to another time. Party officials everywhere should take note of the national political upheavals and local demographic changes of the last few years that have inspired citizens new to politics to seek — and win — public office, despite the fact they often encounter an insular process unwelcoming or even hostile to them.