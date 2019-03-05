It wasn’t even April Fools’ Day when three former Traffic Court judges who recently served prison sentences started circulating nominating petitions for City Council seats last week. One — Mike Lowry — has since changed his mind, but two others — Thomasine Tynes and Willie Singletary — apparently don’t see their convictions and prison time as much of an obstacle to running for office. This is despite the fact that they were part of a traffic court so corrupt that it was abolished. That followed the indictment of nine of its judges in a circus of ticket-fixing.