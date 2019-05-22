If the public-private investments made in Camden since 2013 are as potentially transformative as Norcross and other boosters insist, where is the extraordinary effort to educate, recruit, train, and hire enough city residents to actually make a dent in Camden’s profound poverty? And if such sensible and practical considerations were overlooked initially, they should have been put in place by now — nine months after the uproar over hiring at Holtec International, the high-tech manufacturer that received $260 million in credits to build a massive complex in South Camden, and then complained about the difficulty of finding qualified Camden candidates.