In 2017, nearly 40,000 people in America died of gun violence — the most in decades. There are more firearms than people in the United States, which explains why, when it comes to gun violence, the U.S. is an outlier compared with other rich democracies. If America truly cares about victims of violence, regardless of the perpetrator’s country of origin, we would invest in gun buyback programs, ban assault weapons, and implement a universal background-check system.