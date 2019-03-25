We’re glad the president didn’t have a direct hand in that. Maybe now we can stop obsessing about him and face a truth that might be even harder to face: that we all had a hand in the disruption of our system. The fact is that Russia was able to compromise voters through dirty tricks, hacked emails, social media and disinformation points out our own weakness as a country: we’re too gullible, and we don’t check facts, and we would rather share a meme than debate our differences.