The sad fact is that metal detectors won’t prevent the most frequent form of violence in schools, such as bullying. Some experts believe that they also are unlikely to prevent the most severe, such as a mass shootings. If someone with a semiautomatic weapon is motivated to shoot up a school, the students in line for the metal detector and the operator would likely be the first victims. It’s impossible to know what the outcome would have been if places like Newtown, Conn., or Parkland, Fla., had metal detectors, but detectors might have slowed down the path of destruction.