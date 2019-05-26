“Just awful,” indeed. Especially for a president who so often professes profound reverence for the military. It should concern him that some military officials have protested the prospect of the pardons; they contend that pardons could harm the military by calling into question the integrity of the military justice system — not just related to the soldiers found guilty, but the preemptive pardon of one still awaiting court martial proceedings. This kind of partisan theater should not eclipse the solemnity of Memorial Day.