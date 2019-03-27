The momentum around legalization for recreational use isn’t new. Debate about cannabis and its legal status has been going on since the early 20th century. The latest push has followed wider acceptance of medical marijuana. Medical use has removed much of the stigma from using and talking about it. But that talk should include robust debate on both sides of the issue. For example, legalization would instantly create a sprawling industry with economic and social implications. Commercial cultivation might have significant environmental impact. And many would agree that research into the potential risks of regularly ingesting marijuana is far from definitive.