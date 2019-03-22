Since 2011, every rental property in which a child under 6 lives in has had to be certified to be free of lead hazards, such as large surfaces of chipping paint. The bill expands the requirement for all rental properties. By requiring all rental properties to be lead-safe, children will not be at risk when visiting families and friends who do not have children under 6 residing with them. Further, by making the certification a requirement for all rental properties, there is no longer an incentive for landlords to discriminate against families with children to avoid fixing lead hazards.