The new policies modify some disturbing practices in our treatment of juvenile offenders: locking them up for status offenses like breaking curfew or skipping school, subjecting them to long bouts of solitary confinement, sentencing them to subpar facilities, many of which do nothing to provide education or remediation and, in at least one case, resulted in the death of a young offender. The DA also is charging fewer kids as adults, and 85 percent of those who have been charged as adults have been “decertified” to juvenile court.