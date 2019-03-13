Despite the staggering amount of food local organizations ldistribute, it’s a small percentage of the larger government supports like food stamps. Last year, the U.S. government spent $60 billion on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, helping to feed 40 million people . While food stamps are effective in addressing poverty, they are also a frequent target of those who wish to punish the poor. For example, President Trump wants to slash food stamp spending and is again revisiting an idea surfaced last year. He’s proposing a “harvest box” which would divert money from food stamps and instead supply people with boxes of nonperishable food. The idea of imposing government selections on families, in a dubious program that could end up being far more expensive is another example of punishing the poor. Also on the table: imposing work requirements for food stamp recipients, even though nearly 50% of households receiving food stamps now are already working shows an ignorance of the realities of the economy.