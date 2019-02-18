In 2015, the National Rifle Association sued both Philadelphia and Pittsburgh over ordinances that penalize gun owners if they fail to report when their gun goes missing. At the time the ordinances were on the books but not enforced. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled that the state law that gave the NRA standing to sue was enacted in an unconstitutional manner. The lawsuit was dismissed in 2016. We have to wonder if part of that success was because the NRA went after more than one city.