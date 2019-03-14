Housing issues go beyond how expensive it is to rent or buy in the city, but how to provide more stability among homeowners and tenants in the places they currently occupy. To that end, City Council is considering a bill that would establish a low-interest loan program for low income homeowners to help with repairs and restoration, especially among aging homes. In addition, part of a housing legislative package crafted by City Council President Darrell Clarke introduced last week would establish a Low-Income Tenant Legal Defense Fund to help tenants who are being evicted.