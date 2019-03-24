Merit, not ballot position, should be the deciding factor in elections. In cases where there are lots of candidates, there are alternatives to make it fairer. One way to cancel out the ballot position effect is by using technology. According to the Office of the Commissioners, the new voting machines that the City is planning to purchase will likely be able to randomize the ballot positions for every voter. That would require the state’s election code requiring a lottery for ballot position to be overturned. What better reason to change a law than to strengthen the integrity of our elections?