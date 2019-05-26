In the “too much democracy” category was the astounding array of candidates for at-large City Council seats – 28 on the Democratic ballot alone. On one hand, this is a celebration of participatory democracy. On the other, so many choices did no favors for voters – or for candidates. (For example, the 17,691 votes sucked up by Willie Singletary, who was supposed to be eliminated from the ballot, might have made the outcome different.) David Thornburgh of the Committee of Seventy has been arguing for something called ranked choice voting, which allows voters to rank multiple candidates in order of preference with winners revealed in what is essentially an instant runoff. A number of municipalities use the process, and it’s an idea worth considering here.