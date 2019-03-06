Charter schools can be viewed through multiple lenses when comparing them to traditional public schools: academics, innovation, cost. Another lens with which to assess the value of charters is how equitable they are in their choice of students. When the Education Law Center (ELC) recently scrutinized student populations , they found that charters were not serving as broad a range of students as traditional district schools. Among its findings: that charters are more economically and racially segregated than district schools, and serve a more financially advantaged population. In addition, charters serve fewer English-language learners than district schools. And, they serve a lower percentage of students with severe disabilities.