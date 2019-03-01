Still, the ban on cashless stores doesn’t really address solutions to the actual hardship of being unbanked-- which is not the inability to buy a fancy salad at Amazon-Go or Sweetgreen (another cashless store). Many of the unbanked can do that, if they wish. A Pew report from 2015 found that almost 1-in-4 unbanked people used a prepaid reloadable debit card that is not affiliated with a bank. As technology improves, there is reason to believe that more and more of the unbanked will be able to access these sorts of non-cash payment options.