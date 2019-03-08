1. We never have money. Now we have money and it’s going to education. Over the next five years, the city is committing to more than $1.2 billion for the School District – meaning that next year, the city will give the district more than $200 million — double the amount it got in 2017 and quadruple the amount it got in 2013. One of the factors in this change is the city taking back control of the schools from the state. Kenney is consistent in his declaring education to be a priority. It’s hard not to wonder, though, where the money has been every year when the district came begging for far less than it’s getting now?