Halt the decline in consumer protections. Earlier this month, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau rolled back regulations intended to limit the damage done by payday loans –whose fees can push the cost of these loans to more than 300 percent. These loans end up trapping low income people who don’t qualify for conventional loans in an endless cycle of debt. That disturbing development follows a pattern of declawing the agency established following the economic meltdown of 2008. It has gone from an aggressive watchdog of financial firms to becoming a friend of the banking industry.