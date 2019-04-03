A similarly profound split was evident in last week’s vote in Trenton to make New Jersey the eighth state in the nation to provide for assisted suicide, with Republicans nearly unanimous in opposition and Democrats close to united in support. And while about two-thirds of Garden State residents surveyed in a much-cited 2015 Rutgers-Eagleton Poll had no moral objection to an earlier version of the bill, the American Medical Association, the American College of Physicians, and the Catholic Church strenuously object to such measures.