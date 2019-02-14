Had they held a community meeting or two in New York City, it wouldn’t have come as a surprise to Amazon that many New Yorkers were not excited at all about winning the bid. Some doubted the job numbers promised by Amazon in exchange for tax breaks. Others just didn’t want Amazon in their neighborhood. Concerns included pressure on an already burdened subway system and the gentrification that Amazon would bring with it. The algorithms Amazon built its business on will only take you so far. You can’t win the long game if you cut out people.