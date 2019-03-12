On Thursday, before Mayor Jim Kenney’s budget address, City Council introduced five bills to address the problems of unaffordable housing and housing discrimination that have plagued the city for years. The bills represent a new effort by Council to address issues of poverty in the city, and followed release of a report called “Narrowing the Gap: Strategies to Alleviate and Prevent Poverty in Philadelphia.” The report gives examples from other cities and states on how Philadelphia might promote fair and affordable housing, improve access to and quality of jobs and education, and expand the social safety net.