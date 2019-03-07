This government-mandated interruption of natural biological rhythms and sleep cycles can wreak havoc on job performance, academic results, and overall physical/mental health. Clock changes require farmers to make needless adjustments, as crops and animals live by the sunlight. A 2016 study of 300 U.S. metropolitan areas, based on evidence from peer-reviewed academic journals by Chmura Economics and Analytics, found that $434 million in annual economic losses are realized in those metro areas due to DST. Every Pennsylvania metro area included in the study indicated a negative economic impact from DST. A 2008 report by the Independent Institute estimated that the annual U.S. “opportunity cost” of changing clocks could be as high as $1.7 billion. Changing clocks twice every year simply because “we’ve always done it that way” is not enough reason to continue the practice. Federal law allows a state to exempt itself from observing DST, upon action by the state legislature to do so. In recent years, legislation to end the observance of DST has been introduced in a number of states (up to 16 in 2017).