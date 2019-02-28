With regard to the PRA sale of four vacant lots, 1620-1626 Cecil B. Moore Avenue, to developer Shawn Bullard, the author alleges that the sale price — $92,500 each – was significantly lower than market value. The original report, which has since been updated, compares this disposition to the sale of another adjacent lot that sold for more – without mentioning the fact that the property included a three-story building zoned for first-floor commercial use, and that this particular sale was a private market transaction.