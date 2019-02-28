The Chamber has been proud to work with the Wolf administration on this important issue — first by having me, CEO Gene Barr, serve as cochair on the Governor’s Middle Class Task Force, which focused largely on workforce development. The governor has also asked me to help cochair his new Keystone Economic Development and Workforce Command Center, which aims to engage state agencies involved in workforce efforts to develop a multitiered strategy for closing the jobs skills gap, making the state more competitive on a national and global scale.