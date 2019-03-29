Through my work, I’ve seen different reasons why that’s the case. For one thing, men have by and large gotten the credit for writing history, even when it was often the work of women. Take, for example, the fascination (which I shared) earlier this year when researchers published evidence that medieval nuns might have served as scribes, illuminating religious manuscripts with lapis lazuli. Many of us were surprised because we had taken for granted that this work was done by men. But why? Put another way, why not assume that women have been doing all kinds of interesting things since the beginnings of recorded history? The reasons are as old and as complicated as history itself.