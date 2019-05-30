Newly proposed charter legislation also frees charters from oversight that is necessary to ensure they are meeting academic standards. They make it harder to close underperforming charters and allow unfettered expansion of charters -- even those with failing performance -- without regard for their ability to successfully operate. The proposed standard charter application form lacks information on an applicant's’ experience, finances, past performance and operational ability, all of which are necessary to meaningfully assess whether the applicant can sustain a school that meets the needs of the very students it aspires to serve.