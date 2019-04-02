Our bipartisan legislation, which we introduced last month, restores funding to this effective and impactful program while offering several new provisions that protect women, children, and men. In addition to reinstating STOP Grants, which are distributed between law enforcement, prosecutors, victim services, and courts to combat violent crimes, and expanding other grants that assist survivors, our VAWA proposal seeks to eliminate the root causes of sexual violence and harassment through comprehensive prevention education to students at colleges and universities throughout the country. This legislation funds programs to educate children about bullying and trafficking, train campus health centers to recognize and respond to violence, and engage men in violence-prevention strategies.