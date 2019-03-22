Victoria’s days were much different. The German Shepherd was paralyzed from the neck down. She wore a diaper and was pulled around on a large wagon, the kind you might see in a big-box store to move pallets. And yet, that was the best she’d ever had it: until recently, Victoria was used to breed puppies at a Pennsylvania dog farm. Over the better part of a decade, she lived in a cage where she likely churned out upwards of 200 puppies, sold off to unsuspecting consumers for thousands of dollars each. And yet, every one of them carries the gene for the same, crippling neurological disorder as their mother. Some will get sick like Victoria. Some won’t. But there’s no way for the consumer to know what they’re getting. Mind you, all of this is perfectly legal under the Animal Welfare Act as enforced by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the agency tasked with regulating commercial dog breeding — oddly enough. Strange as it seems, the breeding of our nation’s pets is overseen by an agency that regulates livestock and farming.