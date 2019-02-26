Shortly after Guaidó announced his presidency, countries all over the world, including the U.S., have released statements calling him the legitimate leader of Venezuela. In a video statement Vice President Mike Pence called Maduro “a dictator with no legitimate claim to power." Maduro is the successor of charismatic socialist leader Hugo Chávez. The rise of Chávez coincided with an oil boom, which meant that the resource-rich country also became rich. Maduro was Chávez’ vice president, and after his death in 2013, he took office. But the less charismatic, and less lucky, new president could continue Venezuela’s good fortune — mainly under the pressure of economic sanctions. Under Maduro, Venezuela experienced an unprecedented economic collapse. The Venezuelan president was willing to use any tool for the purpose of clinging to power — imprisoning political opponent, suppressing protest with violence, and silencing journalists.