Law enforcement agents admitted that they struggle to do their jobs because they don’t have the facilities, personnel, or resources to process refugees. Our failure to address this humanitarian crisis, with diplomacy, foreign aid, and humane border policies has created a challenge for law enforcement officers. They worry about the bad guys they cannot catch when an officer has to “guard” a sick refugee child at the hospital. They need resources to address the facts, not a crisis dreamed up by those sowing racist division for political gain.