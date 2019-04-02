As she administered the sonogram, Johnson heard a beating heart and saw a human life. “I could easily see its head, arms, and legs,” she says. Then she watched in horror as the doctor inserted the suction tube. “The baby jumped away from it but it was all for naught. The abortionist turned on the suction and I saw that baby get sucked apart right in front of me on the screen and inches from the probe I was holding.” She quit Planned Parenthood and joined the pro-life activists praying outside the gates of her old clinic which, thanks in part to her efforts, eventually closed.