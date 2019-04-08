The prevalence of search engines and social media are truly hurting people who have been judicially involved. Even if you commit a crime, such as small drug possession as a late teen or in your early 20s, your mug shot record remains in a Google search in perpetuity. And, whether they admit it or not, most human resources departments still use Google as a first screen in their application processes. I was working with a young woman a few years ago who was in her early 20s. She shoplifted when she was around 18. We put her name into Google, and the first thing that popped up was a none too flattering mug shot — probably not a great first impression. Companies such as Google can make meaningful changes that could make second chances truly possible.