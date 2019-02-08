Our key allies, Britain, Germany, and France, wanted to keep the nuclear deal in place, while squeezing Iran toward a second pact that addressed the deal’s loopholes (such as missile production). The allies also stood ready to join Trump in pressuring Iran on its Mideast mischief. Instead, Trump junked the deal, asserting that he was countering Iran’s nuclear threat. He called his own intel chiefs “naïve” and “wrong” when they said Iran was adhering to the deal.