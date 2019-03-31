And yet the inhumanity of so many desperate people penned up for public display like some kind of zoo animals is still shocking to see. And it begs several important questions. While they are clearly understaffed and overwhelmed, are U.S. immigration officials even trying to come up with a better temporary fix than human beings sleeping on ice-cold gravel? More importantly, why are these detainees and their suffering on such open display, so easily accessible not just to journalists but to everyday passers-by -- including some who, according to Buzzfeed, shout “Go back to your country!” or “You’re not welcomed!” from up on the bridge?