In 2016, state legislators joined with Wolf to adopt a mechanism designed to help address the problems that led to Pennsylvania’s being labeled the most inequitably funded state in the nation. That mechanism is a fair funding formula for state basic education dollars that drives more funding to districts and student populations that need more support. However, this formula only applies to new money, leaving the vast majority of basic education funding distributed without consideration of district and student need. And of all the new funding for public schools in Gov. Wolf’s proposal, only about one-third — $166 million — is driven out to districts using this need-based basic education formula.