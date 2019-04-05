My family moved to a new apartment in Tel Aviv when I was in the fourth grade. As the youngest of three siblings, it was obvious that I would get the short end of the stick when the time came to choose our new bedrooms. I didn’t put up much of a fight. The room that I wanted was the smallest in the house — just a bit larger than a walk-in closet. It was our in-unit bomb shelter. In Israel, all apartment buildings built after 1992 are required to have them — rooms with thick walls, a large metal door, and a heavy metal window. I wanted that because it made me feel safe. If there was ever a red alert siren at night that didn’t wake me up, I knew would be safe in that room.