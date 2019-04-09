See them as they are instead of seeing your fears about them. Stop undermining them. I recommend a parenting style known as “balanced parenting.” (Okay, if you must have a nickname, I call it “Lighthouse Parenting.”) Show love and warmth while still establishing boundaries around safety. Make sure teens understand what is and what’s not acceptable, and why. Listen to them, allow for two-way dialogue, but also act as a sounding board. Help guide them towards opportunities that allow for healthy risk-taking. And yes, let them fail. When they do, be there for them. Like a lighthouse, be a constant beacon on the shore, helping them avoid the rocks, but letting them navigate their own journey.