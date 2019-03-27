Part of the problem is an ongoing one for psychological science, namely the tendency for scholars, the media, and professional guilds like the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) to hype weak results linking social media and screens to unhealthy behaviors onto an unsuspecting public. We find some of these efforts, like the AAP recommending that parents limit their kids’ screen time, to be deeply misleading, akin to a company hawking dubious products. We also worry about the potential for undisclosed conflicts of interest (such as offering consulting services or paid talks to tech companies) among scholars on either side of the debate. But, in particular, professional groups need to be more responsible about not marketing faulty science to policy makers and the public.