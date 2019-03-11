Besides, the idea of one major and one career is becoming outdated; job descriptions now are more fluid, demanding skills of adaptation at least as much as content-based expertise. So do many tasks of young adulthood. Before launching them from home, most parents are pretty good at making sure their children can wake up on their own and make their own appointments. But real autonomy requires more than the ability to navigate the day. It relies upon higher-order thinking and emotional skills, one of which is the ability to tolerate ambiguity and its associated anxiety, until a clear picture emerges. Pressing kids to make decisions about majors and careers before they are ready robs them of the opportunity to build this mental muscle and take advantage of all that our post-secondary educational system can offer.