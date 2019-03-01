And now some elected leaders want to make college “free,” while others want to make colleges “accountable.” None of them seem to ask the basic question, which is the only question that actually matters: What is college worth, and to whom? They don’t ask these questions because they know the answers are complicated, and that they will yield neither a compelling sound bite, nor a clear one-size-fits-all policy. But sometimes, seeing the difficult forest means looking past the easy trees. And $1.5 trillion in student loan debt is a very difficult forest.