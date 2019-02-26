It’s worth noting that while I’m frustrated about the appearance of a Starbucks in one Philly’s most accessible and beautiful parks, I don’t have a universal dislike for the kind of public-private partnerships that made it possible. After all, the private groups that maintain Franklin Square and Dilworth Park go above and beyond to keep the parks clean and in some cases, even support local artists by bringing their work to public spaces. Generally speaking, I think these kinds of partnerships can be good. One shining example of a positive public-private park partnership is Spruce Street Harbor Park. That public park is under the private management of Delaware River Waterfront Corporation and in recent years, has been a gigantic success in bringing in tourists and creating an open, outdoor, free space for Philadelphians of all ages and backgrounds.