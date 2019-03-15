The Irish lived in Mantua at least since the 1870s, when St. Agatha’s was built. While the name Corktown merits a tiny, undated mention in the city’s place names records, the 50-odd blocks tucked beside the Schuylkill River have long been on the books as Mantua. Even in its heyday, the name Corktown was known mostly among Irish residents, who lived there with Italians, Jews, Germans, and African Americans. As more black people moved into the area, many fleeing the Jim Crow south, discrimination against the newcomers fueled racial violence, which contributed to a white exodus from West Philadelphia. By the 1960s, most Irish Americans had left the neighborhood for the suburbs.