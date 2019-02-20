I woke up to an email from my 11-month-old daughter’s daycare to inform me that even though there is a snow storm heading toward Philly, the daycare will open in the morning. However, the email directed me to stay tuned for updates because the daycare is likely to close around noon as the storm intensifies. Cue the anxiety: just two days ago, on Presidents’ Day, I used a personal day because her daycare was closed. Now I need to ask for time off again. I also have a lot of work to do and the chances of me being productive while making sure that baby Mara doesn’t try to put a finger in an electric socket or eats the cat’s food is unlikely.