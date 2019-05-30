In this race, Tracey Gordon ousted a 40-year incumbent. Gordon, who started her long history of activism as a block captain so her children would have a safe and healthy place to play, won 44.12% of the vote in a three-way race. She proved pundits wrong: You don’t need huge fund-raising totals to get the job done. Shoe leather and excellent social media skills helped her reach voters. She educated many voters along the way about what the office does, and gave a taste of the public servant she would be. As she carries out the duties of the Register of Wills, Gordon will engage with communities about the importance of wills and avoiding “tangled” titles — that is, where the person living in the property and claiming an ownership interest is not actually listed on the deed, which impedes future generations from inheriting the asset.