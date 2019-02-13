As a disabled person who uses SEPTA to get to work, I regularly confront inaccessibility. Each morning, I wonder how my day might be derailed by the dangers of a world that isn’t designed for me. Winter is especially rough. There’s ice and condensation everywhere, and, because a majority of nondisabled people do not use accessible infrastructure, those ramps and entrances are often neglected and remain dangerous for people like me. Getting to the train I take to work is only half the battle (I actually take a train that is nearly five miles away because the one half a mile from me is inaccessible).